Caitlyn & Kris Jenner Awkwardly Reunited For Kendall’s Birthday Party — See Pics

So this is awkward… Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner met up face-to-face for Kendall Jenner’s birthday. While we admire that they can be civil for the sake of their daughter, it must’ve been incredibly weird for the both of them.

It was only a matter of time before Caitlyn Jenner, 68, and Kris Jenner, 61, would run into each other again — and it was just as uncomfortable as we were expecting it to be. The pair were both invited to attend dinner for Kendall Jenner‘s 22nd birthday at the West Hollywood restaurant Petite on Nov. 2. While the encounter must’ve been seriously awkward for the former couple, it’s super sweet that they were able to put their differences aside to spend time with their daughter at her birthday celebration. Kendall’s sisters Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, also made it out for the occassion, along with their significant others Kanye West, 40, and Younes Bendjima, 23. Now this is the kind of family gathering we want to keep up with!

While there was no doubt momager Kris would be there for her daughter on her big day, Caitlyn being at the event must’ve been weird for not only her, but the rest of her children. The Kardashian family haven’t been talking to Caitlyn since she released her memoir, The Secrets Of My Life, which put Kris on blast. The girls were outraged that Caitlyn wrote publicly about her marriage issues with Kris. Kim was also furious that Caitlyn claimed in her book that Kim’s father Robert Kardashian knew O.J. Simpson was guilty. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star called her mom’s ex a liar in the Oct. 1 season premiere of the reality show. While these wounds all seem to run pretty deep, at least any ill-will was put aside for the sake of Kendall. See pics of Kendall’s 22nd birthday dinner here!

Even though her parents both made it out, not every family member made it to the event. Kendall’s sister’s Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, were both missing from the supermodel’s birthday bash. Could they have been staying home in order to hide their rumored pregnancies? While not every sibling came out for the dinner, we hope Kendall had a great time at her birthday party!

