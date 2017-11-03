Boy Dressed As Eleven Gives His Own Candy Away After Trick-Or-Treaters Take Full Bowl Of Candy

SO heart-melting! A young boy selflessly gave away some of his candy on Halloween after seeing an empty candy bowl while trick-or-treating. Even sweeter, his kind act was caught on camera — watch the video here!

A young Idaho boy dressed as Eleven from Stranger Things restored our faith in humanity on Oct. 31 while trick-or-treating with a guardian. The youngster was caught on a doorbell cam skipping up to a house, expecting to receive a treat. However, the child was greeted with an empty candy bowl instead. And while at first turning away, the boy quickly ran back up to the house’s stoop and placed a few of his own hard-earned pieces of candy in the bowl for the other kids who would inevitably come after him. Click here to see some of the cutest celeb kids’ costumes of all time.

When the owner of the house, Jesse Robertson, returned home with his family, they watched the footage his hidden camera had taken. “We left … a sign that said ‘do a trick take a treat! Only one or two please you’re on camera!,” Jesse told KBOI 2News. Needless to say, while they weren’t surprised by the empty bowl (and they did discover who snatched up most of the candy), they WERE taken aback by the young boy’s kind action. As a result, Jesse decided to share the video on Facebook. “This kid in the video did something that would surprise just about anybody these days,” he said. “So I (thought) everyone should see it.”

In case you were wondering, Jesse added that he did in fact find out the boy’s name and family, and he plans to reward his good deed with a little care package of goodies! In the video, the energetic child sports a hospital gown with wires attached to his head, just like the outfit Millie Bobby Brown, 13, wears for part of season one of Stranger Things. Watch the precious video below and tell us what you think!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — is your heart touched by this sweet act of kindness?