Bella Thorne Drops Her Most Cringe-Worthy Song Ever — Hear ‘Salad Dressing’
Bella Thorne has teamed up with DJ Borgore for a new dubstep track called ‘Salad Dressing,’ and no, this is not a joke. Fans think that it’s Bella’s worst song ever — listen and see the hilarious reactions!
Bella Thorne, 20, and Israeli dubstep producer and DJ Borgore (AKA Asaf Borger), 30, dropped a provocative new song called “Salad Dressing” today, Nov. 3, and it’s…something. “I don’t know if you mind,” Bella talk-sings on the track, “But would you like the sauce in the salad? Or the sauce on the side?” Eeeeeugh. Listen above — at your own risk!
Fans are definitely not impressed by the song. “The song is awful please save your ears,” one commented on Reddit. “It’s 2010 dubstep f*ccboi music,” another pointed out. Yeah, that kind of sums it up. Then again, if you look at it as a parody, it’s kind of funny. See recent pics of Bella here.
It’s been a while since Bella released solo music — recently, she’s teamed up with Prince Fox and will appear in Liam Payne‘s next music video — and fans are starving for some good content. Better luck next time!
Check out more of the lyrics to “Salad Dressing:”
But would you like the sauce in the salad?
Or the sauce on the side?
The sauce in the salad
Or the sauce on the side?
I don’t care
You can put it anywhere
Put it anywhere
Put it-put it, anywhere
Put it anywhere
Put it anywhere
Put it-put it, anywhere
Put it anywhere
