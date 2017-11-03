Blake Shelton Releases Hot New Album ‘Texoma Shore’ — Stream It Here

It’s finally here! Blake Shelton’s much anticipated album ‘Texoma Shore’ has finally dropped, and it’s the perfect soundtrack for autumn. Stream it now!

Blake Shelton, 41, totally delivers with his brand new album Texoma Shore, and the new LP might be his most autobiographical work yet. So does he open up more about his heartbreak over his divorce from Miranda Lambert, 33, and his new life with Gwen Stefani? Listen below and find out! See pics of Gwen and Blake here.

Blake’s new album is a total smash as far as we’re concerned — who doesn’t love deeply personal songs about loss and love? “Lake Texoma has always been a place of great memories, new and old. I literally recorded this album on its shore so it’s full circle for me to take the love of this place and my love of country music. When you listen to the record it will go from something traditional to something that will make your head spin back to something even more traditional,” Blake said in a press release.

“That’s just what you can expect from one of my albums. At this point in my career it’s always good for me to try something different, with different sounds, and I think you’ll hear hints of that on this record. I’ve explored about every part of country music you can explore and it seems like I always keep coming back to my roots, which is traditional country music. I love great songs and there are so many talented writers in Nashville, but I do have a song on the album that I wrote and I’m very proud of it,” he added. So good!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Texoma Shore? Tell us which track is your favorite!