Blake Shelton has given us another glimpse into his picture-perfect relationship with Gwen Stefani, and we’re obsessed. Listen to his new song ‘Beside You Babe,’ which is obviously about his loving GF, right here!

Can Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 47, just get married already?! The country crooner dropped his eleventh studio album Texoma Shore today, Nov. 3, and the track “Beside You Babe” is obviously about Gwen. He sings about giving her the “rest of his life” and being next to her “until the end of time”. We’re SWOONING! Listen below!



Ahead of the album’s release, we heard Blake gush about marriage and babies with Gwen on the romantic track “I’ll Name The Dogs.” “I’m talkin’ you and me with the same street name. Same last name, same everything,” he sings. “You name the babies and I’ll name the dogs, yeah.” We didn’t think anything could beat that, but this new song has us reconsidering! See more pics of Gwen and Blake here.

Of course, Blake and Gwen got together after they were going through divorces around the same time in the summer of 2015. They were both working on The Voice, and shared personal information with each other about their situations. After that, Blake found himself smitten with Gwen. He’s even admitted: “Next thing I know, I wake up and she’s all I care about and I’m wondering if she feels the same about me.” AW! Although their busy schedules tend to keep them apart, these two are the real deal.

