‘Beyond’: 12 Out Of This World Season 2 Cast Photos To Hold You Over Until The Premiere

‘Beyond’ season 2 doesn’t premiere until 2018, but HollywoodLife.com is debuting the EXCLUSIVE first look at the season 2 gallery photos. See all the amazing photos of Burkely Duffield and more of the cast!

The two-hour premiere of Beyond airs Thursday, January 18, at 8:00 p.m. on Freeform. HollywoodLife.com is giving you the EXCLUSIVE first look at season 2 gallery photos of the cast. Yes, really! From a group shot to solo photos of your fave cast members, we have it all! Burkely Duffield, Jonathan Whitesell, and Jeff Pierre smolder, while Dilan Gwyn, Romy Rosemont, and new series regular Eden Brolin look stunning. Romy and Michael McGrady are the epitome of #ParentGoals. These gallery photos are just too perfect! Now we just need to get our hands on the new episodes!

At the end of the first season, it appeared that Holden completed his mission within the Realm, allowing him and Willa to return to their lives in our world. In season two, Holden is trying to live a normal life, but what is a normal life for a man like him? Plus, he has to deal with the possibility that the Realm may be able to cause chaos in his life. Holden will still be struggling with his powers and how he feels about them. He’ll also have to face the consequences of everything that went down in season one.

In anticipation of season two, Freeform will air a 30-minute extended sneak peek on December 28 at 10:30 p.m. ET, treating fans to behind-the-scenes secrets and a special look at what’s to come. The official season two trailer debuted at NYCC in Oct. 2017, and it looks EPIC! Burkely, Dilan, and Eden stopped by our HollywoodLife NYCC portrait studio to take some incredible photos. Check out that gallery here! Stay tuned for our interviews with the cast!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Beyond season 2? Let us know!