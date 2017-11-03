How Bella Hadid Is Getting Ready For The Victoria’s Secret Runway: Her Advice To Copy Now

The VS Fashion Show’s right around the corner, and you can bet Bella Hadid will be ready to strut down that runway! As part of her prep, Bella has a surprisingly practical & totally doable tip! Discover it here.

It’s undeniable that Bella Hadid, 21, has a killer body. After all, it’s one of the reasons she was chosen to walk in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after making her VS runway debut last year. But of course, her toned figure doesn’t come without hard work and dedication! In fact, her best piece of diet advice is something we ALL can, and should, follow daily. Click here to see Bella’s hottest looks ever.

“I like to train hard, but still give myself cheat days and allow myself to eat the things I want when I crave them,” Bella told Footwear News late last month. “Everything in moderation.” Amen to that! We love that Bella doesn’t starve herself or even restrict herself too much. It’s SO important to allow yourself to eat what you want, but of course, as the model knows, self-control is essential. Earlier this year, Bella expanded a bit more on her workout regime, and dished that she is NOT a fan of taking it easy when it comes to fitness.

“When I work out I love to work out. I train and I work out hard for two hours,” Bella told E! News in June. “I don’t like to do the whole yoga thing. I think yoga is calming and it’s amazing, but if I am going to go for it, I am going to go hard.” At the same time, however, Bella isn’t a total fitness fanatic. “I wouldn’t say I get out of bed and I am like, ‘I am going to go work out!’ But when I get to the gym — rock and roll.”

Bella has also given fans insight into what her guilty pleasures are in terms of food — those cravings she allows herself to give into. And, what do you know — they’re the same as ours! “I mean, chicken nuggets, grilled cheeses, French fries, pizza, burgers. All those things,” the brunette beauty revealed to VOGUE UK in April. “Usually my go-to is just ordering chicken fingers, grilled cheese, and fries when I get to the hotel.” But of course, everything in moderation, right? Tune into the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Nov. 28th at 10/9C on CBS.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — what do you think of Bella’s advice? Is it what you expected?