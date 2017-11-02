Zac Efron Returns To Music With Epic ‘The Greatest Showman’ Song & It May Be Better Than ‘HSM’

It’s a great day, Zac Efron fans. The title song from ‘The Greatest Showman’ just dropped, and Zac basically sounds like an angel. Listen to the incredible ‘The Greatest Show’, also featuring Zendaya!

It’s official: The Greatest Showman is going to be an incredible movie. The roaring musical about P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) and his band of circus cohorts doesn’t hit theaters until December, but the studio has treated fans to two songs from the biopic: “The Greatest Show” and “This Is Me”. The songs, written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul of La La Land, are both insanely good. But we have a soft spot for the first one, an epic and thrilling ensemble track sung by Hugh, Zac Efron, Zendaya, and Broadway star Keala Settle. Guys? Zac kills it.

It’s not that the other cast members don’t stand out on this breathtaking title track. It’s just that this is Zac’s first foray into music since his High School Musical days! Zac’s last musical performance(s) came from High School Musical 3: Senior Year in 2008 (god, we feel old) — unless you count the silly cover song he and Adam Devine performed in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. Zac’s all grown up now, and his musical talents have definitely evolved from his Disney work. He sings his passionate verses at the end of the song (listen above!) with such passion. He’s giving Hugh and Keala, Broadway vets, a run for their money, truly.

Unfortunately, there’s no music video yet for “The Greatest Show”, but we imagine it features some high-flying antics. In the film, Zac plays a trapeze artist named Phillip Carlyle, who partners with Zenday’s character, Anna Wheeler. In the trailer, the two demonstrate some of their trapeze skills, and it’s mesmerizing. We seriously can’t wait for this movie to premiere.

The Greatest Showman hits theaters on December 20, 2017.

