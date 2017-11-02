‘Chicago Fire’ Cast Teases Shocking Fall Finale: ‘We’re Going To Lose Another Person’

Brace yourselves for the ‘Chicago Fire’ fall finale. HollywoodLife.com got the EXCLUSIVE scoop from the cast about everything from the Hope drama to new romances! Plus, what’s this about someone leaving?!

“We’re going to lose another person, I can tell you that,” Eamonn Walker (Chief Boden) told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at One Chicago Day about what to expect in the Nov. 2 Chicago Fire fall finale. Whoa! He didn’t give away any more details, but when it comes to Chicago Fire, anything can and will happen. The episode is going to be full of drama from start to finish, especially on the Hope front. She’s caused some drama in the firehouse, and Joe Minoso (Cruz) teased that things “definitely comes to a head” with her. He continued: “I think because of that we’re going to see the influence that Chicago has had on Brett and how much of a shift her personality has taken over the past couple of years. I think that comes to head in a very interesting way soon. I think you’ll be surprised just in the episode.”

But it’s not going to be all drama in the fall finale. “For Otis, he falls head over heels for a young lady,” Yuri Sardarov (Otis) told HollywoodLife.com. “The girl is actually interconnected with a business opportunity, but Otis finds a way to do both at the same time.” Joe also added, “I think we’re going to get to finally explore the charm of Otis.” What about a romance for Cruz? “There is perhaps, shall we say, potential for some love for Cruz later on this season, but it’s still very iffy,” he said. “We don’t know!”

Chicago Fire will return for new episodes in 2018. There will be complications on all fronts, especially with Casey. “There are certain things that are Captain Casey didn’t realize were going to happen when he went higher up the food chain, and we have to deal with the repercussions of it,” David Eigenberg (Herrmann) said.

Jesse Spencer told HL. “Whenever you’re put into a new situation where you feel like the new kid at school, it’s familiar but it’s different. He’ll find his groove. He’ll get there. I like the reluctant leader, which is what Casey is. He “Yeah, it’s kind of tough,”told HL. “Whenever you’re put into a new situation where you feel like the new kid at school, it’s familiar but it’s different. He’ll find his groove. He’ll get there. I like the reluctant leader, which is what Casey is. He leads by example . He’s sort of more of a quiet leader, than a loud, boisterous leader. It’s from his actions. He doesn’t want anything to change, but he wants them to respect his position.”

As for Dawsey, get ready. “There’s a big storyline coming up that’s going to have elements of the Louie storyline, the adopted child that we had. That’s going to come into the fray,” Jesse continued. “They’ve tried to have a baby. They had Louie and then had to give him back to his biological father. We got a new storyline coming up that’s going to bring up that stuff again, which is great. They’re this nice married couple that I think everyone wants to see work out and have a family. They want to see a family outside the firehouse, I think. They want to see that extend.”

Chicago Fire airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

