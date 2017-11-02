Brianna Brochu: 5 Things To Know About College Freshman Accused Of Poisoning Roommate

College freshman Brianna Brochu, 18, was arrested for allegedly harassing her roommate, and the acts she reportedly committed are downright disturbing. Here’s everything to know about her.

Brianna Rae Brochu, 18, was arrested on Oct. 28, after her roommate Chennel “Jazzy” Rowe claimed that she was ill due to bullying from Brochu. Here are five things to know about Brianna, who is now facing criminal charges.

1. Brianna Brochu covertly harassed her black roommate Chennel Rowe, and allegedly contaminated her belongings, in order to get her to move out. “After one and a half months spitting in her coconut oil, putting moldy clam dip in her lotions, rubbing used tampons on her backpack, putting her toothbrush places where the sun doesn’t shine, and so much more, I can finally say goodbye to Jamaican Barbie,” Brochu, who is white, allegedly wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, via the New York Times. Just awful.

2. Brochu was charged with criminal mischief. She was arrested on Oct. 28, and charged with the misdemeanors of third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of the peace. Her court date is Nov. 15.

3. She was also expelled from the University of Hartford in Connecticut. “As of this morning, Brianna Brochu is no longer a student at the University of Hartford,” the school’s president, Gregory S. Woodward, stated on Nov. 1. “She will not be returning to the institution.”

4. Rowe has responded to Brochu’s actions in a passionate Facebook post. “As a young African American woman I don’t want to become another statistic,” she wrote. “When it comes to college incidents/crimes and racial cases justice needs to be served.” You can read more here.

5. Celebrities like Shonda Rimes are outraged by the student’s heinous behavior. “That this type of ignorant hate can flourish in 2017 tests my faith in humanity?” the Grey’s Anatomy showrunner tweeted.

