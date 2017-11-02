Ben Domenech: 5 Things To Know About Meghan McCain’s Mystery Man Fiancé

Meghan McCain is getting married! ‘The View’ co-host and political commentator will tie the knot with Ben Domenech, so get to know all about the conservative superstar that captured Meghan’s heart.

1. Ben is a conservative writer and publisher. There’s no bipartisanship here – both Meghan McCain, 33, and her soon-to-be husband, Ben Domenech, 35, align both romantically and politically. Us Weekly first reported the news of Meghan’s engagement, but didn’t name her beau. Turns out, per Page Six, Meghan’s love is the publisher (and co-founder) of The Federalist, a conservative/libertarian online magazine. Ben also co-founded the conservative blog RedState, and he regularly appears on Fox News and CNN.

2. He was a speechwriter in the second Bush administration. Ben began his political career as a teen, writing a column for the National Review Online. He attended the College of William and Mary, but left after taking a job offer with the US Department of Health and Human Services. As the youngest political appointee in George W. Bush’s administration, Ben worked as a speechwriter for HHS Secretary Tommy Thompson, 75, as well as penning speeches for Texas Senator John Cornyn, 65.

3. He and Meghan kept their romance under wraps. The exact timeline of Meghan and Ben’s romance wasn’t immediately known, though Page Six reports that they have been dating for a while. Perhaps they didn’t want to deal with the spotlight, considering a prominent conservative journalist is dating the daughter of Senator John McCain, 81. Speaking of Sen. McCain, he has given his blessing to his daughter for this relationship. “He’s a jerk,” John joked during a recent appearance on The View. “Actually, he’s a very fine man. I’m very proud and very happy they’re so happy together.”

4. Ben left a gig at the Washington Post after being accused of plagiarism. One can’t be involved in politics for long without getting trapped in a scandal. Ben took a job as a blogger for the Washington Post in March 2006, but resigned after just three days on the job. Why? Internet detectives found “instances” of Ben allegedly plagiarizing work from The New Yorker, Washington Post and parts of P.J. O’Rourke’s book, Modern Manners, according to The New York Times.

Ben allegedly published an article for the Post that was very similar to a post he published in The New York Press. Ben said he never “purposefully” plagiarized, but admitted that some his Washington Post articles were identical to his previous work. “Frankly, if I had been less of a sloppy writer,” he said, “this wouldn’t be a problem.”

5. He’s working hard to “make dinner great again.” Though Meghan doesn’t really flaunt her relationship, she has said that Ben is “quite the cook.” Perhaps the path to Meghan’s heart is through her stomach?

Congrats to Meghan and Ben. HollywoodLifers, are you thrilled that these two found love?