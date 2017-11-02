‘Westworld’ Season 2 Filming Suspended After Cast Member Suffers Serious Medical Emergency

Oh no. Production on Season 2 of HBO’s hit series ‘Westworld’ has been suspended after a male cast member experienced a medical emergency on set. Here’s what we know!

Production on Westworld has been shut down after a cast member suffered a medical emergency, according to TMZ. Although it’s not clear which actor experience the emergency, we’re learning that it is a male actor with a recurring role. According to their sources, the actor fell while at home and hit his head. The injury is considered “serious” at this time. Head here for photos from Season 1 of the mind-blowing sci-fi show.

Here’s HBO’s statement on the incident: “Due to a medical emergency involving a performer in a recurring role on season 2 of Westworld, filming on one of the two units has been temporarily suspended. The cast member was not on set when this occurred, and out of respect for the performer’s privacy, we have no additional details to share, other than that everyone at Westworld sincerely hopes for a quick recovery.”

The cast and crew is wishing the unnamed actor a “speedy recovery” is certainly a positive sign under the circumstances. The TV remake from the 1973 film depicts a futuristic playground in which tourists can live out their fantasies in a Wild West setting. Season 1 garnered rave reviews for Anthony Hopkins, 79, James Marsden, 44, and Evan Rachel Wood, 30. The tentpole show is slated to return in Spring 2018. There’s no word on if this medical emergency might alter their timeline.

