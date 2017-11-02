Wendy Williams Friends & Family Fear Her Dieting May Be To Blame For Show Collapse

Could a neglected diet have REALLY been what caused Wendy Williams to faint on live TV!? That’s what friends and family are weary of, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Viewers were terrified when Wendy Williams, 53, passed out on live television during her Halloween show, but now, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that her family and friends aren’t buying her explanation that she simply “overheated.” “Friends and family fear that Wendy’s symptoms could be caused by something much more serious,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They know how hard Wendy works on her show, and they also know that, sometimes, long hours mean that Wendy neglects regular meals or other simple needs. They’re worried that lack of sleep, stress or poor diet may all be factors that could have led to Wendy fainting.”

The cameras immediately cut to commercial after Wendy collapsed, but when the commercial break was over, she was alert and back on-camera. She explained that she just got too hot in her Halloween costume and was feeling fine, but her assurance didn’t make the situation any less terrifying. The next day, the show went on as planned, and Wendy addressed the situation in detail. At one point, she got emotional while reliving the ordeal, and almost broke down in tears. However, she kept it together, even cracking a few jokes, and confirmed that everything was just fine. “I have no headache, no lump on my head,” she said. “At 53 years old, I have no aching in my body. I’m shocked!”

However, while Wendy is putting on a brave front, those close to her are much more concerned. “Friends don’t have a clear idea of what might really be wrong, so they have no idea how to help,” our source says. “The feeling among those close to her is that something is seriously wrong and they’re desperate to help before things get worse.”

