How Lais Ribeiro Is Prepping To Wear $2 Million VS Fantasy Bra — 3 Booty Busting Moves

All eyes will be on Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro as she models the Fantasy Bra during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Copy her 3 moves for a toned body below!

Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro will be wearing the $2 million dollar Fantasy Bra in the Fashion Show, so she’ll definitely want to look her best! To get toned, Lais recently hit up 305 Fitness in New York City. Her trainer Sadie Kurzban is spilling three moves that will seriously tighten your booty! Copy them below and watch Lais in the show, which is airing on November 28 on CBS!

“Move 1: Reverse lunge with gliding disc:

You’ll need a gliding disc for this move (or you can also improv with a small towel on a smooth surface like hardwood floor). Stand with staggered legs, with your back foot on the gliding disc. Keeping all your weight on the front leg, allow your back leg to slide down into a deep lunge. Pause at the bottom before retuning up, quickly. Move slowly on the way down and quickly on the way up. You can lean your chest forward, so your chest moves towards your front knee, for an extra glute workout. Try for 50 seconds with 10 seconds of rest. Switch sides. Repeat 2x.

Move 2: Bridge with booty band

You’ll need a resistance band for this move that sculpts your glutes like crazy! Laying on your back, put the resistance band comfortably on your thighs, above your knees. Press your glutes up into a bridge, keeping your feet firmly planted and your shoulders and upper back on the ground. Your hands can rest by your sides, comfortably. Continue moving through bridge, up and down. Try for 45 seconds with 15 seconds of rest. Repeat 3x. Intensify the move by pressing your knees out as you come up in bridge.

Move 3: Clamshell with booty band

Using that same resistance band around your thighs, lay on your side, with your left leg stacked on your right leg. Both legs will form a 90 degree angle, and your knees should be directly in front of your hips, right behind your belly button. Keeping your foot flexed, raise your left leg up and down. Raise quickly up and release slowly down. Try this for 30 seconds on each side. Repeat 2x. This one is a great one to combine with bridges in between!”

Bienvenidos a Miami! @laisribeiro & @305Fitness' @sadiekurzban prepping for our Facebook LIVE workout. 2PM ET via profile link! #TrainLikeAnAngel #VSFashionShow A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

