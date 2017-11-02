Appearing in another emotional video, Tyrese Gibson pleaded with fans to ‘pray’ for him while driving to court. He also reminded his critics that they ‘got their kids,’ as he fights to see his precious little girl!

Tyrese Gibson, 38, is at it again! The Fast & The Furious star unloaded some heavy emotions via Instagram on Nov. 2, less than one day after sobbing in a lengthy video that was also posted via Instagram. Tyrese is currently in the midst of a custody battle over his 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, and apparently things are NOT going well for him! In fact, fans and friends alike were SO concerned for the actor after his tearful first video, that he felt the need to address all those reaching out to him in this second clip. But it seems as if his sorrow and desperation has transformed into annoyance and even anger! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

“Alright, y’all, I’m on my way to court and I’m just going to ask y’all to pray for me and my daughter,” Tyrese calmly begins the clip, as he’s driving a car with sunglasses and a hood on. “For everybody that’s been reaching out, I had to change my number because it was just so much toxic, negative energy. When God puts a purpose over your life, and he sends you a message, you cannot get caught up in sheep. You cannot get caught up in what everybody’s gotta say about the choices that you are making to the benefit of your family.” Then, Tyrese specifically addresses people who seemed to think he was acting suicidal in his first video from Nov. 1.

“And all of the men, and my brothers, and my family — I love you and I appreciate you, but I want you to remember one thing. One simple thing. As you’re calling me to tell me to chill out, you’re calling me and telling everybody who knows me, ‘Yo, get him off the internet, he’s killing himself’ — just remember, my n*gga, you still got your kids playing in the background,” the father-of-one said. “So it’s very easy for you to judge somebody when your circumstances ain’t mine.” Yikes!

Tyrese also had quite a lot to say in the caption of his clip. He wrote, “I’m innocent ! repeat I’m innocent ! did nothing to my baby…….. Don’t he get caught up in her monologue she’s been running with this monologue for 11 years………. finally I️ stood up for myself finally ! no longer wanted to live MY Alice in fear of what she might DO or say NEXT!!!!!” Perhaps it’s safe to assume the “she” he’s talking about is Shayla’s mom and his ex-wife, Norma Gibson.

“When you finally fight people wanna fight YOU!!! Visionaries BOLD people of God – ! will get back to entertaining you guys as a entertainer soon…… Right now NOTHING I️ repeat NOTHING ELSE MATTERS BUT MY DAUGHTER……. !” Tyrese continued. “Hope you got to kiss your babies last night before cause I️ didn’t……. Take care..” The star then ended his rant with a quote by Steve Jobs.

In Tyrese’s original gut-wrenching video, the actor begged for the court not to take Shayla away from him. He also broke down in tears, talking about how fathers like him, who truly care, are often judged because of fathers who don’t. The saddest part? He admitted he hasn’t seen his daughter in two months and that she’s all he has.

For these who need a refresher, Norma filed a restraining order against Tyrese back in September, claiming that her ex beat Shayla so hard that she couldn’t sit down afterwards. This restraining order has prevented the star from seeing his little girl until he and Norma appear in court and settle the issue before a judge. Tyrese is currently married to Samantha Lee Gibson after divorcing Norma in 2009 after just two years of marriage.

