Tyrese Claims He’s Broke After Vicious Custody War & Reveals Why He’s So Pissed At The Rock

Though it seems that Tyrese Gibson, 38, has gone over the edge, dissing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 45, and posting hysterical videos of him in tears, the actor and singer reassures TMZ that he’s not having a breakdown. He just happens to be broke! Tyrese told TMZ that he’s “been bled dry” because of his prolonged custody battle with his ex-wife, Norma Gibson. Tyrese tells the publication that he’s running up huge legal bills trying to defend himself against allegations that he abused his 10-year-old daughter, Shayla, and that’s why he’s mad at The Rock.

Since The Rock is doing a Fast & Furious spin-off, production on the 9th installment of the franchise has been delayed, and Tyrese tells TMZ that he “desperately needs the paycheck.” On top of that, the allegations made by his ex-wife have made him “virtually unemployable,” according to TMZ. So, he’s a heartbroken father who’s down on his luck and trying to get his kid back, which he tells TMZ is “no different than an everyday Joe In Chicago who is fighting for his child.”

So, this whole beef with The Rock is misplaced frustration and anger over his custody battle? That seems to make sense, considering that Tyrese recorded an emotional video of himself right before his Nov. 1 court appearance. “I’ve been away from my baby for two months,” he says in the nearly seven-minute clip. “I just want my baby and no one’s listening cause no one’s in the courtroom.” He also calls out his ex-wife, claiming that he’s paying “$13,000 a month…what more do you want from me?”

If Tyrese’s bank account – and the custody battle that’s draining it – is the reason behind his beef with The Rock, maybe he needs to take a moment to rethink his choices. Tyrese actually threatened to leave the franchise if Dwayne was involved in the next movie. “I’m sorry to announce that if [Dwayne] is in Fast9, there will be Roman Pierce [Tyrese’s character] – you mess with family and my daughter’s survival, I mess with yours.” Someone should point out that the studios love The Rock’s Fast & Furious character enough that they’re giving him a spin-off. So, Tyrese’s threat might end up shooting himself in the foot.

