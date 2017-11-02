Tristan Thompson was reportedly seen leaving Quicken Loans arena on crutches, following the Cavs’ loss to the Pacers on Nov. 1. The team’s forward is expected to be out for 1 month after a nasty calf injury, according to reports. Watch here.

Tristan Thompson, 26, may miss up to one month of court action after he injured his calf in last night’s game against the Indiana Pacers, according to multiple reports. The Cavs’ forward was reportedly seen leaving Cleveland’s Quicken Loans arena on crutches after the Cavs lost 124-107, their fourth consecutive loss this season. The details surrounding his injury are unknown at this time, however, he allegedly suffered a strain in his calf. While running up court on defense, Thompson was halted by what seemed to be piercing calf pain. He stood back, holding his calf before limping off the floor and back to the locker room. The Athletic’s, Jason Lloyd tweeted that Thompson appeared to have a wrap or brace on his left leg when leaving the arena. He will reportedly undergo an MRI on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Thompson played 14 minutes in last night’s game, finishing with two points and seven rebounds. He started the season coming off the bench, with Kevin Love, 29, moved to starting center. However, Tyronn Lue‘s plan quickly changed after three games, when he, 40, started Thompson at center, once again, for the last five games. It hasn’t been a smooth ride for Thompson, as he started Wednesday night’s game averaging career lows in points [4.7], rebounds [6.0] and minutes [22.6] per game, via NBA stats.

The Cavs are off to a slow start this season, having lost have lost four straight games to the Nets, Pelicans, Knicks and Pacers. Cleveland now has the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference, leading the Bulls and the Hawks. But, as seen in past years, they usually find their way out of a slump to dominate the East. Can they do it without Thompson for the time being?

