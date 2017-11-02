Tiny Reveals Family & Career Goals Now That She’s Single & Heading On Tour With Xscape

After a tumultuous year, Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle is in the best shape of her life and she’s ready to hit the stage with Xscape, who reunited after 20 years apart! Now, Tiny’s reflecting on her family and career to HollywoodLife.com!

Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, 42, is a busy woman these days. She’s about to head out on tour with Xscape — made up of Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott, and herself — all while handling her duties as a mother and workout fiend. And the iconic girl group are gearing up for their four-part special, Xscape: Still Kickin’ It, which premieres on Sunday, November 5 at 9 PM ET on Bravo. But, first, Tiny’s reflecting on her life after a year of many ups and a few downs. As you may know, Tiny filed for divorce from rapper, T.I. after six years of marriage in Dec. 2017. Nonetheless, it’s been an incredible time for Tiny ever since. Not to mention, the pair successfully co-parent their children and get along just fine.

Now, Tiny’s focused on finding her voice within Xscape as she embarks on a new journey as a single star. But, she’s got different plans for the future, that only involve her and what matters most in her life. “I just want to be a more powerful businesswoman and be better than ever before,” Tiny tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “I like doing things to show my kids that you can do it too. I want them to look up to me and say, ‘Oh my momma did this.’ I also want to be more stable in life, wherever my business is, my family, everything; just be a whole better person for my kids and myself,” she explains.

While her children remain her number one priority, Tiny’s locked in and fully focused on her career, starting with Sunday’s Xscape special. The 4-part series follows Kandi, Tiny, LaTocha and Tamika, the four original members of the multi-platinum hit 90’s girl group, as they make their triumphant return to the stage after nearly 20 years apart. The special will explore the dynamic and relationship between the members since their hiatus, as they try to hash through their issues. It will kick off with the group having two sold out shows in Detroit, performances at the BET Awards and Essence Festival. But, will the group be able to reconcile and look past bubbled up resentments to give their fans the comeback they’ve been eagerly anticipating? There’s only one way to find out! Xscape: Still Kickin’ It airs on Sundays at 9 PM on Bravo.

Since the group split up, the members set out on their own paths and have accomplished quite a lot on their own. Despite their solo successes, the members of the group will all be tested in the 4-part special. Kandi has become a Grammy-winning songwriter and successful entrepreneur, but is she ready to share the spotlight again? Tiny put her music career on hold to focus on her family. However, she is set on relaunching herself in the industry. But, as her music career is on the rise, her marriage is tested. LaTocha’s only focus now, is to get the women together to take their group to the top. And, Tamika, who remained in the music industry since the split, is also focused on the success of the group.

