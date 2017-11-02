The Weeknd ‘Never Trusted’ Justin Bieber Not To Try & Win Selena Gomez Back

Did The Weeknd totally see Selena Gomez’s romantic reconciliation with Justin Bieber coming?! Ever since the exes reconnected, The Weeknd has reportedly been weary of Justin’s intentions — and, clearly, he was right to be concerned!

The Weeknd, 27, was reportedly totally fine with Selena Gomez, 25, and her ex, Justin Bieber, 23, catching up after her life-saving kidney transplant this summer, but that doesn’t mean the reunion didn’t leave him on edge. “He trusted Selena, but he really didn’t trust Justin,” an insider tells Us Weekly. As we now know, it eventually just didn’t work out for Sel and The Weeknd — amidst her recent public outings with Justin, news also broke that she’d split from her boyfriend of ten months. Now, Jelena seems to be back and better than ever, as the two definitely looked like a couple when they were out bike riding together on Nov. 1. HEAR MORE ABOUT JUSTIN AND SELENA IN OUR PODCAST HERE.

The on-off lovers really fueled on-again romance rumors on the evening of Nov. 1, though. Selena accompanied Justin to his hockey game in Los Angeles, and left the arena wearing his jersey! They also drove off together at the end of the night. The last time we publicly heard of these two interacting was back in Aug. 2016, when they went back and forth in a brutal social media battle, so it certainly came as quite a surprise when news broke that they’d reunited on Oct. 22. As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, Selena and Justin started talking again after her surgery this summer, and it certainly seems to have escalated since.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd seems like he’s doing pretty okay on his own. On the same day that the split news was confirmed, he was caught dancing with girls while partying at the club. At the end of November, he’ll be heading to Australia and New Zealand to continue his tour, as well, so he definitely has a lot going on to take his mind off things!

HollywoodLifers, was The Weeknd right not to trust Justin?