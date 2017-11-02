Selena Gomez sure looks happy in her new video for ‘Wolves’. Could it have been filmed after her reunion with Justin Bieber? Hmm… Watch!

Get it, girl! Selena Gomez wore nothing but a pink silk robe for her new “Wolves” music video with EDM producer Marshmello released on Thursday, Nov. 2, and she looks incredible. No wonder Justin Bieber scooped her up immediately after her breakup with The Weeknd! And we love how amateur the video looks — it was even shot vertically with an iPhone. Apple should use this for their next ad! HEAR MORE ABOUT JUSTIN AND SELENA IN OUR PODCAST HERE.

Anyway, throughout the four-minute clip (which you can watch above), Selena can seen with wet hair and a pink robe as she dances around her house. The video actually starts with Marshmello texting her about making a video for their collaboration together. And that’s when she calls him via FaceTime. “What are you doing? I can’t stop thinking about our song. Can you play it real quick?” she asks. Once he starts playing the song, Selena smiles. Then, she starts singing the lyrics and rolling around in her bed before standing up and dancing around her house. The video ends with Selena leaning up against a mirror and sliding her back down it. So sexy!

This video release comes just hours after we learned Justin and Selena are officially dating again! “ Justin feels that he and Selena are now officially dating again, and she feels the same. But they don’t want to make it official to the public because they don’t want it to look like she is rushing into things so soon after her breakup with The Weeknd. But to both of them, it is as good as official,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife.comEXCLUSIVELY.

