Selena Gomez Was Totally Focused On Justin Bieber During Ice Hockey Game — Gave Him Sweet Hugs

Selena Gomez couldn’t take her eyes off of Justin Bieber during his Nov. 1 ice hockey game. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on their adorable PDA afterwards where they held hands and hugged.

Selena Gomez, 25, has never been a huge hockey fan, but she was there rink side to cheer on Justin Bieber, 23, at his weekly game on Nov. 1. She was completely glued to the action as her on-again boyfriend skated his heart out. “He plays for a team called the Borrachos which is Spanish for ‘drunk,’ but this game also had people from various teams filling in. He also was playing with players from a team called Ice Pack,” a source at the LA Kings Valley Ice Center tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Lucky guys, getting to play alongside the Biebs!

When the game was finally over, the “Hands to Myself” singer couldn’t wait to gush about her man’s hockey skills. “Selena hugged Justin after he finished and she complimented him on how he played. While they were waiting to leave they were even holding hands,” our insider continues. Aww! We’ve seen photos of Selena and Justin out and about where she’s been leaning her head on his shoulders, as this reconciliation has happened FAST! She only broke up with The Weeknd, 27, after a 10 month romance on Oct. 30, and she isn’t wasting time becoming Justin’s girl once again.

“She intently watched him play throughout and wasn’t really focused on anything else besides him. Very rarely did she talk to others, check her phone etc. It was all eyes on Justin,” our source adds. After these two spent so many years apart, they finally reconnected again and the couple is definitely making up for lost time . Just to make it perfectly clear that she was there to be with her guy, when the pair left together she was wearing Justin’s hockey jersey that he had just played in, complete with his last name on the back. What could be more of a girlfriend move than to cozy up in her guy’s sweaty shirt?!

