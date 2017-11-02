Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadi & More Stars Who Love To Wear Their Boyfriend’s Clothes

Selena Gomez wore not one, but two, exes’ clothes this week when she rocked both Justin Bieber’s jersey and The Weeknd’s jacket just two days apart. She’s not the only celeb to raid her man’s closet though!

Selena Gomez, 25, knows that the trick to finding the best oversized clothing is rummaging through her boyfriend’s drawers! The fashion industry has long been capitalizing on this not-really-a-secret secret by designing denim for women and then labeling the pants as “boyfriend jeans.” But even with options on the market made to replicate a significant other’s worn-in clothing, it’ll never be the same as the real thing, which is why stars like Selena, Gigi Hadid, 22, and Kim Kardashian, 37, keep shopping for comfy items in their S.O’s dressers.

Selena wore on-off boyfriend, Justin Bieber‘s, jersey after she cheered him on as he played in a Nov. 1 hockey game at the Los Angeles Kings’ arena. When the maybe on-again couple were photographed leaving the rink together, the “Wolves” singer covered her black ensemble with the same Devils jersey that the 23-year-old singer had worn throughout the game! Their cute clothing swap came just one day after Sel was spotted wearing her recent ex, The Weeknd‘s, jacket while out for a bike ride in her Los Angeles neighborhood on Oct. 31. She paired the colorful windbreaker with black leggings and white sneakers that made the jacket stand out even more than the fact that it didn’t originally belong to her. See pics of Selena and The Weeknd’s relationship timeline here.

While Selena’s choice to rock her exes’ threads might seem weird, it’s actually a pretty normal thing to do. Priyanka Chopra, 35, has proudly stated that she’s kept a former lover’s jacket and won’t stop wearing it just because they ended things. Hey, just because it’s over with them doesn’t mean the relationship you crafted with their clothes has to be! Gigi and Zayn Malik, 24, can basically never breakup since they’ve both said they borrow each other’s stuff all the time. Click through the gallery above to see which other celebs have taken their partner’s clothes and made them their own!

HollywoodLifers, do you steal from your partner’s closet? How do you style your significant other’s clothes? Let us know below!