Savannah Chrisley Disses Ex Luke Kennard: I ‘Dodged A Bullet’ By Breaking Up With Him

No love lost here! Savannah Chrisley took a shot at her ex, NBA star, Luke Kennard during an interview on Nov. 1, when she admitted that she learned exactly what she doesn’t want after dating him!

Just call her miss movin’ on! Savannah Chrisley, 20, is over her split with Pistons shooting guard, Luke Kennard, 21. The Chrisley Knows Best star made it clear that she is doing just fine after the untimely breakup during an interview on Nov. 1. “I’m great today. You live and you learn,” she told E!’s Daily Pop. “I’ve learned a lot of things that I don’t want and that’s what relationships are for. You date people to figure out what you want and don’t want. Thankfully, I dodged a bullet on the last one!” Tell us how you really feel, Savannah!

Despite being just fine, post-split, Savannah did admit that, “any breakup you go through is going to be hard.” She reflected, “especially when it’s in the public eye and people are watching. I love putting things on social media, so it was all over social media,” which Savannah confessed was her fault. Then, her father, Todd Chrisley, 48, weighed in on using social media as a celebrity. “I don’t think you should ever put all your business on the front porch for everybody to see,” Todd said. “I think that because of who she is, everything that she does is out there for the public to see.”

Savannah and Kennard dating for four months before they split in August 2017. She confirmed her breakup to E! in a statement that read: “The last 4 months I’ve been dating Like have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one.” She appeared to take a dig at her ex when she added, “I was brought up to know my worth.” Savannah continued: “I’m 20 now and so excited to live my life as beautifully as God intended. I will forever love the Kennard family.”

For now, Savannah is single, as far as we know. However, soon after her split with Kennard, she was linked to former NFL quarterback and current MLB Mets outfielder, Tim Tebow, 30. The two were photographed at a Sam Hunt, 32, concert together back in Sept. and she even shared the snap on her Instagram.

Savannah later shot down the romance rumors when TMZ caught up with her at LAX, just four days after the photo garnered major attention. “He is such a nice guy, there definitely is no couple to it, we just have a bunch of mutual friends, so it was fun.” Savannah said about Tebow. “Everyone takes a hold at every picture I post… He’s a great guy… It’s hard to have guy friends without some people thinking something’s going on.” Nonetheless, the outlet also caught up with Tebow at LAX at the same time Savannah was there [the pair were on different flights]. When asked about her, Tebow remained silent, but let out a mysterious laugh with a smirk on his face.

And, we don’t know what to think about these two since Savannah claimed she’s done dating athletes. She seemed to take another shot at her ex, Kennard, when told TMZ, “I think I’m going to steer clear of that route [dating athletes]… It hasn’t worked out for me.” She even added that men aren’t saving themselves for marriage anymore or “relationships” either. So, what really went down between Savannah and Kennard? We may never know…

HollywoodLifers, would you want to see Savannah and Tebow date?