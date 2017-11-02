‘Sex And The City’ Girls Vow Never To Speak To Kim Cattrall Ever Again After She Killed Sequel

The feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall has reportedly escalated, with their other costars allegedly taking sides. On team SJP? Everyone! Read on to find out why they’re allegedly snubbing Kim.

The bad blood between Kim Cattrall, 61, and Sarah Jessica Parker, 52, has reportedly spilled over to the two other Sex and the City girls. Cynthia Nixon, 51, and Kristin Davis, 52, are apparently feeling the super awkward tension between their two friends, and they’re fed up over the constant disses to the media. So what are the women to do? Take sides! Too bad for Kim; it’s not looking good for the former Samantha Jones, according to Life & Style magazine. “Sarah doesn’t appreciate the drama. She, Kristin and Cynthia are very angry. They may never speak to Kim again,” a source told the mag.

Oh no! That’s a pretty drastic measure to take, so the feud between SJP and Kim must be even worse than they’re letting on! As it turns out, though, the alleged silent treatment is going to be pretty easy to pull off. Though the foursome have put on a friendly face together to portray the besties the play on Sex and the City, they allegedly aren’t that close in real life. “Kim and Sarah haven’t gotten along from day one, but they faked fondness for each other in the past,” the source told Life & Style. “Clearly Kim is done playing nice. Kim and Sarah were always icy. Kim was always by herself between takes. She was never with the other women.”

So, it seems that even if Kim changed her mind and wanted to do the third Sex and the City movie enthusiastically, the other women now won’t be interested. Whether or not you’re one of the fans who wanted the movie made, that’s so sad to hear that they’re feuding over this!

Sarah’s rep has denied this story. HollywoodLife.com has also reached out to Kristin and Cynthia’s reps for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim and her SATC costars will ever make up? Let us know!