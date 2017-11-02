New Pic

Phaedra Parks Fans Believe She Just Confirmed Shemar Moore Romance With New PDA Pic

Phaedra Parks is creating quite a buzz on Instagram thanks to a suggestive new post, and it may hint at a potentially new relationship with sexy actor Shemar Moore!

Are they or aren’t they? If taking an Instagram picture with someone and using the hashtag #bae for the first time counts as a definitive announcement that you’re off the market, then we’ve got a new couple to announce. Now that her grueling three-year divorce with Apollo Nida, 38, is officially over, Phaedra Parks, 43, is single (but only on her tax forms) and ready to mingle… with her new boyfriend Shemar Moore, 47. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram and posted the following image that several fans are treating as definitive and final proof that she and Shemar are more than just friends.

Considering the fact that she’s calling Shemar her “bae” and going to such lengths to plug his show SWAT on CBS, it’s pretty unlikely (to nearly impossible) they’re not romantically involved. Short of writing in all caps “SHEMAR IS MY LOVER — DEAL WITH IT, APOLLO,” the reality star posting this sweet message on Instagram all but confirms their relationship status.

We reported earlier how Phaedra told fellow Real Housewife of Atlanta Porsha Williams that Kandi Burress and her husband Todd Tucker wanted to drug and rape Porsha, which turned out to be completely false. Check out these pics of Real Housewives of Atlanta stars who had divorces that shocked us all to our core.

HollywoodLifers, do you think this Instagram picture officially confirms their new relationship, and do you think their love will go the distance?