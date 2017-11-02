Actress Paz de la Huerta Claims ‘Pig’ Harvey Weinstein Raped Her Twice — ‘I Was So Terrified’

Absolutely terrifying. Actress Paz de la Huerta just revealed that she also was allegedly victimized by Harvey Weinstein. Here’s her story.

The number of women who have come forward to allege that Harvey Weinstein, 65, sexually harassed or even raped them shockingly continues to grow. Actress Paz de la Huerta now tells Vanity Fair that the disgraced movie mogul allegedly raped her twice in the past. The first incident reportedly happened in October 2010 after Weinstein offered to give her a ride home in New York since they lived close to each other. They ended up in her apartment where she claims he forced himself on her.

“Immediately when we got inside the house, he started to kiss me and I kind of brushed [him] away,” she told the mag. “Then he pushed me onto the bed and his pants were down and he lifted up my skirt. I felt afraid. . . . It wasn’t consensual . . . It happened very quickly. . . . He stuck himself inside me. . . . When he was done he said he’d be calling me. I kind of just laid on the bed in shock.” Head here to take a look back at the women who have their shared their troubling stories about the film producer.

Months after the alleged first incident, she says she confronted Weinstein at the Four Seasons in LA because he continued to call her. As traumatic as that initial experience must have been, de la Huerta says it was not the last time she crossed paths with Weinstein. In late December of 2010, she claims Weinstein just showed up in her apartment building’s lobby. He once again ended up in her apartment where she alleges he raped her again. “I was in no state. I was so terrified of him. . . . I did say no, and when he was on top of me I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He kept humping me and it was disgusting. He’s like a pig. . . . He raped me.” Truly shocking.

The NYPD’s Sergeant Brendan Ryan has provided HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY with this statement regarding de la Huerta’s allegations: “We are aware of the sexual assault complaints. We are actively investigating them. The NYPD continues to work with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office on the case. The investigation is on-going.” Weinstein’s spokesperson has also provided HL with this response to her claims: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

