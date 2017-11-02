This could be a game-changer! A new fertility study suggests we may be doing IVF all wrong. According to its results, transferring just 1 egg to a mother is actually way more effective than transferring multiple!

Who would’ve thought! Previous viewpoints were majorly challenged when a study published on Nov. 1 in Human Fertility, found evidence that transferring just one – rather than multiple – fertilized donor eggs doubles the chances of a healthy birth. But while the study’s results may seem shocking at first, the study emphasizes “healthy” birth, stressing that implanting multiple embryos can result in multiple births, which is more high-risk than a single birth. Basically, IVF done with multiple eggs increases the odds of having twins or multiples, which in turn increases the likelihood that the babies will be born premature and underweight. So, to give your baby th best chance of being healthy, it’s best to just aim for one at a time.

“The most impressive finding that has relevance for all patients undergoing IVF is that performing the transfer with one embryo greatly increases the chance of a healthy baby, the desired objective in IVF,” said the senior study author Dr. Alex Polotsky of CU Advanced Reproductive Medicine. “We encourage patients and physicians alike to set their focus on the horizon of achieving a healthy birth outcome. Just achieving a pregnancy is not sufficient.”

Many women choose to have multiple embryos transferred during IVF in the first place, in order to save money while also improving their chances of getting pregnant. However, in light of the study’s findings, the authors urge women to use only one embryo. This study, done by the University of Colorado and Duke University, is also the largest to date that examines outcomes of pregnancies using fresh vs. frozen donor eggs. While traditional IVF uses fresh eggs, more and more women have been freezing their eggs for later down the line when they’re ready to start a family. Frozen eggs can be stored for up to 15 years, and, until now, it was unclear whether or not these frozen eggs were just as effective as fresh eggs.

This Colorado and Duke study compared the two methods, examining outcomes for 30,000 patients who underwent IVF between 2012 and 2014. And the news is good! “We now know that using [frozen] bank eggs has no negative outcomes,” as compared to using fresh eggs, said Dr. Jennifer Eaton, study co-author and Duke University medical director of reproductive technologies. At the same time though, according to her study, fresh donor eggs are SLIGHTLY more likely to successfully implant in the recipient’s uterus and result in a live birth, but the outcome is not “clinically significant.”

Dr. Eaton reiterated her team’s findings, suggesting that “women should strongly considering having one just one embryo transferred, because it’s going to give them the best odds of having a healthy baby.” “Multiple births are at risk for premature birth or low birth weights,” she said.

