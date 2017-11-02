Daisy Ridley, Penelope Cruz & More Rock Glamorous Gowns At ‘Murder On The Orient Express’ Premiere

It’s going to be one of the biggest movies of the year, and the first red carpet premiere did not disappoint! See the stunning gowns on the stars in London below!

Murder has never looked so good! The cast of the upcoming film Murder On The Orient Express all looked AMAZING in London at the Royal Albert Hall on November 2, for the World Premiere of the movie. The ensemble cast is to die for — literally. The film stars Daisy Ridley, Penelope Cruz, Josh Gad, Johnny Depp, Judi Dench, Michelle Pfeiffer and many more! All of the ladies were GORGEOUS in gowns at the premiere. See photos in our gallery.

Michelle looked magnificent in a silver gown with plunging neckline! She is 59 years old and showed off her cleavage like a 20-something! She looks amazing! Her hair was in soft waves and her makeup highlighted her glowing face. Daisy was gorgeous in a green halter dress, accentuated with a gray belt. Her hair was pulled into a tight bun high on her head and her makeup centered around her sexy, smokey eye. Penelope looked absolutely stunning in a blue and black sequin gown with long sleeves. The dress featured a thigh-high slit, and Penelope worked that leg! Penelope is 43, but looks 23! Her hair was super shiny, and in gorgeous waves, while her eyes were defined with a dark shadow.

Dame Judi also wore black, and at 82, rocked her entire look to perfection. We loved her diamond necklace and short, stylish pixie hairstyle. She can do no wrong.

HollywoodLifers, tell us, who had your favorite look at the Murder On The Orient Express premiere?