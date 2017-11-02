Is Migos Breaking Up Over Offset’s Engagement To Cardi B? Here’s What We Know

Uh oh. Migos’ future looks bleak, as a new report claims the trio may be breaking up! And it’s all because of Cardi B. Get all the shocking details, here!

Say it isn’t so! Migos may be breaking up now that Offset and Cardi B have gotten engaged, a new report claims. “All is not well with the group,” as Quavo and Takeoff are super unhappy with Offset’s romantic relationship. “Quavo and Takeoff think the whole Cardi-Offset thing is a circus. They don’t want their group associated with that,” a source told MediaTakeOut.com. “Migos is all about REAL HIP HOP, not some Love & Hip Hop sh*t. But Offset’s in love.” In case you’re unaware, Cardi B, 25, is best known for starring in VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York. She has since reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, with her debut single, titled “Bodak Yellow.”

Migos is likely to break up, the source insists. “The group was always looking to go their own way. Cardi and Offset are making it happen sooner,” the insider said. But just because they may be splitting, doesn’t mean there’s any beef. “It’s no beef, they’re still brothers. Offset is just moving in a different lane,” the source added. What’s interesting, though, is that during a recent appearance on the Dana Cortez Show, Migos cut their interview short when Offset’s engagement to Cardi B was brought up — he proposed to her during a live performance on Oct. 27. As soon as her name was even mentioned, things got super awkward, super fast.

Watch the tense moment in the video below!

