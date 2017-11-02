Michelle Pfeiffer: Stunning In Silver Dress At ‘Orient Express’ Premiere — This Is What 59 Looks Like

Stunning in silver! Michelle Pfeiffer was age-defying at the ‘Murder On The Orient Express’ premiere in London on November 2. Get the details on her stunning look below!

Michelle Pfeiffer looked drop dead gorgeous in a shimmering silver gown by PRADA at the London premiere for her movie Murder On The Orient Express. The exact gown is described as a “silver lamé satin drape shoulder gown.” It’s really spectacular! Her hair was in a deep side part, and styled in romantic curls. Her makeup was fresh and glowy — her light pink lip was youthful and fresh. Michelle was recently honored by our sister site Variety, and told the magazine why she “disappeared” for so long: “It wasn’t a conscious choice to not work for five years. It was just as my kids got older it got harder. They were school age and I couldn’t schlep all around the world and disrupt their routines. I set down so many restrictions about when and where I could be on location that I became kind of unhirable.” But now, she is back and better than ever! We can’t wait to see this movie!

Michelle wasn’t the only gorgeous star at this premiere. Penelope Cruz looked amazing in a black sequin gown with a thigh-high slit. Daisy Ridley was gorgeous in a green halter ball gown! Even Dame Judi Dench looked gorgeous. We can’t wait to see this fantastic ensemble cast on the big screen together!

