Is Meek Mill Headed To Prison For 20 Months After 2 Major Probation Violations?

Meek Mill could be facing some serious jail time after potentially violating his parole, and it’s all coming to a head in court on Monday, Nov. 2. Get all the details here!

After getting bested in diss track after diss track by Drake in their past feud and dumped by Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, 30, now has to deal with another development in his ongoing legal drama saga. Not only was the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper arrested in March for allegedly fighting in an airport, he was handcuffed in June for allegedly recklessly driving his motorcycle through the streets of New York on his dirt bike and posting videos of him doing so on Instagram. And following these two recent arrests, Meek is now heading to court over violating his parole, and the worst case scenario could involve him spending over a year behind bars.

While both cases have since been dropped, the judge involved in his drug and weapons case is reportedly not showing him any mercy. Meek was previously sentenced to 90 days of house arrest back in 2016 for violating the same gun possession and drug dealing charges, and that was just for leaving Pennsylvania for a performance without getting prior approval. And considering the severity the judge treated that whole travel debacle, Meek could face up to 20 months in prison following these two arrests in under a year, TMZ reports.

We previously reported how Meek was potentially teaming up with Rihanna to exact “revenge” against Drake and Nicki in a diss track. However, these new legal issues could very well throw a wrench into these plans. While you wait and see if Meek will soon have to write all future diss tracks from the confines of a jail cell, check out these surprising mug shots of all the celebs who were arrested last year.

