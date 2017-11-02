LeBron James Gets Slammed In The Nuts During Intense Game — Watch Painful Video

There’s one word to describe what happened to LeBron James when the Cavs played the Indiana Pacers: ouch! Lance Stephenson slapped LeBron hard in the crotch, which made King James collapse to the floor.

Not cool, Lance Stephenson. Not cool. The 27-year-old Indiana Pacers star’s hand somehow ended up in LeBron James’s crotch when the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 1. In the middle of the second quarter, King James was about to drive towards the basket. Suddenly, he collided with Lance. Specifically, LeBron’s junk crashed into Lance’s palm, which sent the Cavs star crashing to the floor. OUCH. Somebody better get him an icepack.

The pain was so intense, LeBron collapsed to his knees! He spent several seconds hunched over, according to ESPN, before he was helped back to his feet and over to the bench. The officials reviewed the play and slapped Lance with a flagrant foul, the fourth one in his career. LeBron took his free throws, which helped spark an 11-0 run for the Cavs. Sadly, it wasn’t enough. To add insult to injury, the Cavs lost the game, 124-107. This is the team’s fourth consecutive loss!

“A lot of teams are playing well right now,” LeBron James said. “We’re not. That’s just a simple fact.” Despite scoring 33 points and 11 assists, LeBron owned up to his own failure in this match, as he tied a season-high with eight turnovers in this game. “That’s way too many,” he added. “I’ve been in the three or four range, but when you double that, that’s not a good ingredient for your team to be successful.”

This nut shot isn’t the first time that Lance has been in trouble. This is the man who became a meme after he blew on Kevin Durant to force a turnover, according to Deadspin. He also has a notorious reputation for flopping (which, as seen in the video, even though he slapped LeBron in the nuts, he almost seems to fall over.) If this behavior seems “classless,” that’s the exact word the Toronto Raptors had for him after he scored a controversial layup during an April 2017 game.

