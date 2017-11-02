You Can Finally Shop Kylie Cosmetics In Person, In Stores Nationwide & We Are Freaking Out

Omigod, you guys! This is not a drill! Kylie Jenner is bringing her Kylie Cosmetics to brick and mortar stores around the country. Find out when and where below!

It’s a Christmas miracle! For five weeks, starting on November 20, Kylie Jenner, 20, will be selling her Kylie Cosmetics at seven pop-up stores throughout the United States. The collection will be sold at the following Topshop locations: New York 5th Avenue, Los Angeles The Grove, Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Miami Aventura. Kylie said in a press release: “I have always been a fan of Topshop and cannot wait to see my collection come to life in U.S. stores!” Aside from California and New York City pop up shops, her products have never been sold in stores before. GET IN LINE, NOW, LADIES.

The collection has pieces as low as $14 and will include eye, lip and face products. There will also be two new, EXCLUSIVE lip sets that Kylie made for Topshop, featuring eight new lip shades! OMG! Pretty sure Kylie Cosmetics will be the top at everyone’s holiday wish list! This is so smart for Kylie to do. Here’s hoping the products have testers available for swatching and playing before you purchase. AND that she’ll be able to keep up with the demand! We can’t imagine things staying on the shelves for long!

Kylie started her cosmetics line in 2015, and in two years, has already done almost $500 million dollars in sales. WWD says the brand could be a billion dollar company by the year 2022.

