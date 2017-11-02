Khloe Kardashian’s Go-To Drugstore Makeup — 6 Favorite Beauty Buys Under $11

Khloe Kardashian is such a trendsetter and we LOVE that the things she wears and the products she uses are affordable and attainable! See her favorite fall beauty picks below!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, has all the money in the world to spend on expensive makeup, but she knows, just like us, that sometimes you can find the best stuff in the drugstore! She wrote on her app on November 2, “Fall is a great time to update your makeup! Not only should you change up the shades you’re using, but the new season is also perfect to get rid of products that have either dried up or been collecting dust the past few months. But buying new makeup doesn’t have to cost a fortune. There are some great beauty products sold right at your local drugstore.”

For her lips, she loves the Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick, $9 and the Milani Amore Matte Metallic Lip Crème, $8. For long, dramatic lashes, pick up the L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise, $9. For a gorgeous highlight, Khloe loves the Sonia Kashuk Chic Luminosity Highlighter Stick, $11, which you can get at Target. On her cheeks, she recommends the new e.l.f. Workout Ready Lip & Cheek Palette, $8, which, as you can see, is multi-purpose. Khloe loves the Pixi Lid Lovelies Festive Eyes. This is her most expensive reco, and it’s still only $22. It contains 18 gorgeous shadows that will take you from day to night. For a gorgeous smokey eye on your next date night, try the Maybelline City Mini Eyeshadow Palette, $8.

HollywoodLifers, will you try out some of Khloe Kardashian’s drugstore beauty picks?