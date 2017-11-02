Kevin Spacey Will ‘Seek Evaluation & Treatment’ Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

Well, it looks like Kevin Spacey is taking a break from acting, as he just released a statement through his rep, saying he will ‘seek evaluation and treatment’ after being accused of sexual harassment.

Kevin Spacey is stepping away from the public spotlight, as the House Of Cards actor just revealed he’ll be “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment” after an actor accused him of making an unwanted sexual advance, according to a statement given to our sister site, Variety. “No other information is available at this time,” his rep further said. This news comes just a couple days after actor Anthony Rapp first accused Kevin of sexually harassing him when he was just 14 years old. Kevin also apologized after the news emerged.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor,” Kevin wrote on Oct. 30. “I am beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter as it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior and I am sorry for the feelings he described having carried with him all these years.”

“This story has encouraged me to address other things in my life…I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man,” he continued. The actor has since been criticized for the way he came out as a gay man. He was also later accused of groping another young male (not Anthony) at a famous theater in London. Thus, Netflix has halted production on the sixth and final season of House of Cards.

