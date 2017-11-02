Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Headed For Divorce As They Prepare For 3rd Child? The Truth

Is there reason to believe Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are really headed for a big, messy split? Our insiders have the EXCLUSIVE details!

If you’re a fan of the blessed union that is Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West‘s, 40, marriage, then it has not been a good week! On Nov. 1, a report surfaced from Life & Style that the reality star will supposedly be filing for divorce from her handsome hubby while they have a third baby on the way via surrogate! The world-famous couple’s reps told us the report is “absolutely false,” but still, is there reason for concern?! After all, this is Kim and Kanye we’re talking about! Thankfully, our insiders have some answers on how the couple is responding to the divorce rumors. Head here to take a look back at Kim and Kanye’s picture-perfect relationship.

“Kim supports her man 100% and they spend a lot of time together,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They work really hard together and Kim has been working a lot with Kanye , helping him with his fashion line. Kanye has been using Kim as a model for a lot of his new designs and the pair have been spending long hours at his office in Calabasas with Kanye directing Kim in photo shoots. They are totally devoted to each other and to their careers. People do not realize how hard they work; long 15+ hour days together as a happy, loving couple. Any rumors that they may be breaking up are simply not true. They are 100% in love, a healthy couple who just happen to work really hard and haven’t been out in public together much lately.”

Kanye has not been absent as a father at all. He was home with the children on Halloween and has been a present, loving father. He also works really hard. Kanye is determined to provide for his family and secure the future for his children. Nothing makes Kanye more happy than being a good, present husband and father. Kim and Kanye are hurt by the breakup rumors that have plagued their relationship since the moment they got together. It's never a good feeling to hear about the lies. Kim and Kanye have an 'it's us against the world' attitude and every time they feel their love is questioned, they become bonded tighter as a couple.

Another source has come forward to put all the divorce rumblings to rest. “Kanye & Kim are not divorcing, they are actually looking forward to the holiday season and their new baby. Everyone is actually pretty happy and they are interested in ending the year on a high note. Kanye wants to make his big comeback in 2018 and Kim is going to be right by his side when he does it because there is no trouble with these two at this time,” the second insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So there you have it! There’s no need to panic.

