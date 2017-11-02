Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Headed For Divorce As They Prepare For 3rd Child? The Truth
Is there reason to believe Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are really headed for a big, messy split? Our insiders have the EXCLUSIVE details!
If you’re a fan of the blessed union that is Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West‘s, 40, marriage, then it has not been a good week! On Nov. 1, a report surfaced from Life & Style that the reality star will supposedly be filing for divorce from her handsome hubby while they have a third baby on the way via surrogate! The world-famous couple’s reps told us the report is “absolutely false,” but still, is there reason for concern?! After all, this is Kim and Kanye we’re talking about! Thankfully, our insiders have some answers on how the couple is responding to the divorce rumors. Head here to take a look back at Kim and Kanye’s picture-perfect relationship.
Another source has come forward to put all the divorce rumblings to rest. “Kanye & Kim are not divorcing, they are actually looking forward to the holiday season and their new baby. Everyone is actually pretty happy and they are interested in ending the year on a high note. Kanye wants to make his big comeback in 2018 and Kim is going to be right by his side when he does it because there is no trouble with these two at this time,” the second insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. So there you have it! There’s no need to panic.
