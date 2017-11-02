Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Dating Again After The Weeknd Split: Why It Feels ‘Good’ To Be Official

Jelena fans, rejoice! Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s recent hangouts have finally led to what we hoped they would — a rekindled romance. They’re officially dating again, and it feels ‘good’!

“Justin [Bieber] feels that he and Selena [Gomez] are now officially dating again, and she feels the same. But they don’t want to make it official to the public because they don’t want it to look like she is rushing into things so soon after her breakup with The Weeknd. But to both of them, it is as good as official,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Isn’t this the best news you’ve ever heard?! Obviously, we were super ecstatic after learning they’ve been hanging out together again, but to now learn they’re officially BACK TOGETHER… we’re freaking out! HEAR MORE ABOUT JUSTIN AND SELENA IN OUR PODCAST HERE.

This exciting news comes just hours after Selena, 25, tagged along with Justin, 23, to his hockey game on Nov. 1. Selena arrived at the Los Angeles Kings’ arena alone, wearing a denim jacket. But later, she and Justin left the arena together, and when they were pictured outside the rink, she was seen wearing the VERY SAME Devils jersey Justin had been wearing on the ice! Soon thereafter, they jumped in a car together and drove off to head home.

Their surprising reunion was first reported on Oct. 24, when photos surfaced of the “Sorry” singer arriving at her house two days earlier. After that, they enjoyed a breakfast date in Westlake on Oct. 29, went to church together that very same day and later, spent time back at her house that evening. Fans initially suspected they had just rekindled a friendship, but when news broke that Selena and The Weeknd had broken up on Oct. 30, after 10 months of dating, rumors of Jelena dating again began to surface. And now, our source has confirmed it! Us Weekly also confirmed the news.

