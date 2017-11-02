Did Justin Bieber’s Mom Just Confirm Her Son Is Dating Selena Gomez Again? — See Her Loving Tweets

Mama always knows best! Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie Mallette has been on a tweeting up a storm about the topic of love, seeming to confirm reports that her son is back together with Selena Gomez.

Well isn’t this a sweet coincidence? Just as news broke that Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, are back together again romantically, his mom Pattie Mallette, 41, couldn’t stop gushing about the subject of love on her social media. “Crazy wild love! It doesn’t stop it doesn’t end,” she tweeted on Nov. 1, along with a video from a Christian rock singing about the topic. Pattie is deeply religious just like her son and while some of her posts refer to God’s love, she’s also just singing the praises of the topic. “Love love love,” she wrote in another tweet and added “Love casts out fear. God is love.” Hmmm….is she trying to tell us that her superstar son is back together with his one true love Selena?

The two have been inseparable ever since reconnecting in person for the first time in several years in late October. He was seen rolling up to her Studio City pad in his G-Wagon where the two spent hours talking while surrounded by friends. Days later it was revealed that Selena and The Weeknd, 27, had suddenly ended their 10-month relationship. Ever since, Jelena 3.0 has been everywhere, from going on romantic bike rides to the “Hands to Myself” singer cheering on the Biebs at his weekly hockey game in LA. She even wore the jersey that he played in as the couple left the ice arena on Nov. 1. Awww! What a total boyfriend/girlfriend move.

It’s still so crazy to think that after all of their ups and downs since Justin and Selena began dating as teenagers back in 2011, that they would find their way back to each other as adults six years later. They’re both in much different places now, as the Biebs has seemed to tone down his wild ways once he cancelled his world tour and began to devote much of his time to his faith. Selena just weathered a major health crisis, secretly undergoing a kidney transplant over the summer of 2017. Major life changes make people re-evaluate their lives. It looks like these two realized that there was still a lot of love between them and it was worth seeing if they can make it as a couple once again.

Crazy wild love! It doesn't stop it doesn't end. https://t.co/o8ioM7gXzB — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) November 2, 2017

Love casts out fear. God is love. — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) November 2, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin and Selena’s relationship will be stronger now that they’re adults this time around?