Country Singer Jerrod Niemann Reveals The Roots Of His Bromance With Lee Brice & Their New Collab

Jerrod Niemann & Lee Brice spread the love in their new jam ‘A Little More Love’ on Jerrod’s new album. The singer talks to HollywoodLife.com in an exclusive interview about his hit album and his bromance with Lee!

Jerrod Niemann and Lee Brice have a long history of singing beer-drinking country songs, riling up crowds and writing jams. Now, on Jerrod’s new album This Ride, the two introduce a fun number that fits right into their country boy vibe. Already a fan-favorite, “A Little More Love,” and the song is a bro-out jam. The song is a blend between harmonizing the two iconic voices and hick-hop country rap, but the best part of the whole collaboration is the music video that came with it! The two guys wake up after what seems like a long night of partying on the beach, and discover a big box of gold with a message that says “Spread The Love.” That’s exactly what we need right now, boys! Jerrod told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that this song actually fell into Lee’s lap and it was his wife who told him it sounded more like Jerrod, than Lee! “He was like, ‘Maybe I’ll just ask him to sing it with me.’ So he was nice enough to reach out. He recorded it first, and then gave me the drive, and I went into the studio, did some stuff to it, and then we got together and sang it at the same time,” Jerrod said. We’re so glad they did!

Jerrod and Lee clearly have so much fun together, evident in the music vide, but the story about how they met explains everything. Jerrod told HollywoodLife.com about the hysterical story of how he and Lee met. “We moved to town really close to the same time, we’re only a month a part in age, and when we had just moved to Nashville, there were some people getting us mixed up,” Jerrod explained. “One time, this girl came up to me and just started screaming at me, and I was like, ‘Who are you?’ She’s said, ‘I can’t believe the way you would treat my friend.’ And I had no idea who her friend was! She’s like, ‘Your name’s Lee, right?'” Soon after the incident, Lee approached Jerrod. “He goes, ‘We need to talk.’ He was like, ‘Man, I keep getting blamed for your crap.’ And I said, ‘Well I keep getting blamed for your crap.’ And that’s how we became friends,” Jerrod told us. “It was funny, though, when people ask that, he won’t tell that story. He won’t he keeps that part out. But we were friends for about two years before we really heard each other’s music. He’s my soul brother.”

Aww! The bromance is real. Jerrod’s incredible new album is a mixture of the country-loving sound everyone enjoys when they’re drinking a cold beer on the beach, but also some heartfelt, deep ballads like his top-charting “God Made A Woman.” Jerrod’s This Ride, which includes Lee and Jerrod’s collab “A Little More Love,” is out now! HollywoodLifers, do you like Lee and Jerrod’s song together?! Let us know!