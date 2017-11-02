Jeremy Meeks’ Ex Melissa Demands Child & Spousal Support — He Makes ‘$1M A Month’

Jeremy Meeks is raking in some serious cash, according to his estranged wife Melissa, and she wants a cut of his loot for both child AND spousal support. Get it, girl!

Jeremy Meeks, 33, and Melissa Meeks are currently embroiled in the bitterest of divorces, and Melissa hasn’t been pulling any punches when it comes to the legal proceedings. In new court documents, Melissa, a nurse in the Bay Area, alleges that she’s making $10,000 a month while dealing with expenses that total around $11,000. Meanwhile, she’s claiming that while she’s living at a deficit, Jeremy is making $1 million PER MONTH, thanks to his modeling contracts. However, it’s worth noting that this is the court document’s estimate, and it’s unclear if Melissa has actually seen the requisite documents that could prove his earnings.

We previously reported how Melissa claimed the former-convict-turned-viral-sensation is an absentee father who only sees their 7-year-old son roughly twice a month. This is when he’s not living it up “as a playboy with a rich girlfriend,” according to Melissa. In addition, she’s claiming he drives a lavish $150,000 car and wears expensive jewelry. The exes, who were married for 8 years, abruptly broke up after photos surfaced over the summer of the “Hot Felon” kissing TopShop heiress Chloe Green, 26, whom he’s currently still seeing.

We EXCLUSIVELY reported earlier how Jeremy was all for promoting the success of the recently dubbed the female hot felon Mirella Ponce, 20, and even showed her picture to his agent and was making a point to "find this girl and introduce her to his agent," according to a source close to Jeremy.

