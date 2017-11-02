Hillary Clinton Slams Donald Trump On ‘Daily Show’ — He’s In A ‘Spite Match’ With Obama

Hillary Clinton came for Donald Trump on ‘The Daily Show’ for his crusade to repeal progressive policies, and his politicized response to the NYC terror attack. Watch the full interview here.

Hillary Clinton sat down with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show November 1 to discuss her new book “What Happened”, and the topic quickly turned to the presidency of her former political opponent, Donald Trump. Clinton particularly has a problem with how Trump’s seemingly on a mission to overturn the actions and policies of the presidents who came before him, especially former president Barack Obama. “There is a lot of spite involved,” said Clinton. “He’s going to try to undo much of the 20th century at the rate we’re going here…and we can’t let that happen.

“We need to stand up for our fundamental values, we need to be promoting and electing people who care about the American public, who are not in it for self-enrichment, who are not in it to have a spite match with former President Obama, who did a great job and is now being, you know, mistreated by his successor,” Clinton said. That self-enrichment? Trump has been sued more than 135 times since taking office in January, the latest lawsuit on November 1, when watchdog group American Oversight filed a lawsuit against the Department of Labor for refusing to release records related to a rollback of its fiduciary rule. Translated: Trump is putting the interests of big business before hard-working American citizens.

Trump is also still profiting from his many businesses that existed before the presidency. Every time he visits Mar-a-Lago or his New Jersey golf club, the properties benefit. He uses the Trump Hotel in DC for political functions. While he’s not pocketing the money directly, the Trump Organization is still reaping the benefits.

Trump’s feelings for Obama aren’t secretive. He started the birther movement, convinced that Obama wasn’t a US citizen, but Kenyan, and demanded to see his long-form birth certificate. There was no reason to suspect Obama wasn’t American, and Trump’s beliefs were absurd. Obama poked fun at Trump at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and while the jokes were lighthearted, Trump was stewing and stone-faced in the audience. Now that he’s president, he’s taken particular joy in overturning the signature policies that Obama enacted over the last eight years, like trying relentlessly to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) and roll back protections for transgender students.

Clinton also took issue with Trump’s politicized response to the terror attack in NYC on October 31, in which a 29-year-old man, Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov, rammed his car into pedestrians down a bike path, killing eight and injuring 11. Instead of sending condolences, he immediately slammed the current immigrant vetting process and blamed NY Senator Chuck Schumer for supporting it.

“It’s so disappointing,” Clinton said. “I was a senator for New York on 9/11. I was with President Obama through a lot of difficult decisions as his Secretary of State. I obviously saw my husband [President Bill Clinton] responding to tragedies, attacks—the Oklahoma City bombing…Of course, [Trump] can have his own point of view…but not continue to divide Americans against each other. He just doesn’t have any empathy. You want a president who can put himself into the shoes, the feelings, of somebody else. And he has not been able to do that.”

