‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Owen & Amelia Engage In Shocking Hookups After Split

This week, Jackson decided he needed some time off, so he invited the guys to join him on a day out at sea. Plus, Arizona, April and Maggie treated a woman who is hiding a deadly secret.

Following their shocking decision to end their marriage, Amelia and Owen decided to part ways amicably during the Nov. 2 episode of Grey’s Anatomy. In fact, she wants them to be friends, and not “fake friends” like most divorce couples become. Amelia also retuned to work post-tumor removal, and almost immediately, she was confronted with a patient suffering from a tumor of her own. So she begged Tom to stay a bit longer and help her with the surgery, as she was scared she wasn’t ready to jump back in to work so quickly just yet. Fortunately, she was and her patient survived. Then, Amelia jumped in the sack with Tom. But don’t worry about Owen — he was later seen hooking up with Caterina, but more on that later!

Meanwhile, Jackson, who felt he needed some time off from work, went ahead and bought himself a yacht with that “Beyonce money” he inherited. Then, he invited the guys — Owen, Alex, Andrew and Ben — to join him for a day out at sea. During their bro-time, Jackson referenced Maggie as his sister, but the guys disagreed, saying she’s far from being his sister. Jackson tried comparing it to Alex and Meredith, and even asked, “You wouldn’t sleep with her, right?” Obviously, he was trying to see how they’d feel about him dating Maggie, but no one caught on. Ben also revealed he was accepted into the fire training program. And later, when back at the hospital, Jackson told Bailey he wanted to give her half of his fortunate — $125 million to be exact — to fund a new competition like the one for the Harvey Avery award. That way, he could actually have a shot at getting one. And speaking of, Meredith learned she may (get one), as she was just nominated for one!

Elsewhere, Arizona, April and Maggie were experiencing a slow day, so they started swiping left and right on Tinder. That is, until they were forced to treat a woman who hid a gun in her vagina! But even so, Maggie still managed to plan a date with one of her first matches on Tinder, as she told Bailey she was sick of wasting her youth. However, once she saw her date, she chickened out and bounced. And Arizona and Caterina broke up because Sophia will be heading home soon, but as we told you before, it didn’t take long for Caterina to find love again — she was later seen making out with Owen in a supply closet.

Finally, Jo told Alex she is finally going to file for divorce from Paul, no matter what consequences it may bring. And Andrew ran into a new intern in the hallway (Sam)… someone he seemed to know pretty well.

