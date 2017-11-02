Girl, 14, Stripped & Forced To Run Naked Through Village To Punish Her Adulterous Brother

This is so messed up. A group of Pakistani men forced a 14-year-old girl to strip naked before parading her around in public. The reason? Her brother was caught having an affair.

In completely terrible news, nine men abducted a young girl, and then made her run through a Pakistani village completely nude on Oct. 27, according to Daily Mail via Pakistani English-language newspaper, DAWN. The horrifying incident was reportedly meant as a “punishment” for the girl’s brother, who had been accused of committing adultery. After the village council found out about his supposed affair, they ruled that his wife’s family could retaliate — and they did so by harming the alleged adulterer’s innocent sister. Yeah — can someone explain to us how the actions of a grown married man have anything to do with his innocent adolescent sister? And that’s not even the worst of it.

The teen was walking to a local pond in the city of Dera Ismail Khan to fetch water with three of her cousins when she was taken by the gang of men. The girl’s family initially claimed she was taken to a house, beaten up, and had her clothes torn off by the group, but they later redacted the statement on Oct. 30, according to DAWN. Police are still hunting one suspect, but the other eight have been arrested and appeared before a judge on Nov. 1. Family honor is a sensitive issue in Pakistan, where nearly 1,000 women are killed each year by their relatives for breaking conservative family rules and traditions relating to love and marriage. The abuse of vulnerable girls and women is usually a result of village councils settling family disputes without involving the judicial system.

Our hearts are with the teen girl. Unfortunately, this isn’t the only time a young woman in Pakistan has been penalized for the acts of her brother. A similar order happened three months ago in the city of Multan when a 16-year-old girl was sentenced to a “revenge-rape” after her brother had sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl. This all brings a whole new meaning to “cruel and unusual punishment.”

