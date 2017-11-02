Donald Trump’s Twitter Account Disappears For A Few Minutes & The Internet Freaks

For 11 minutes, Donald Trump’s Twitter account disappeared today and the internet immediately went nuts! Here’s how users responded to the account’s abrupt disappearance!

Do you stay up-to-date on all of Donald Trump‘s, 71, sometimes ridiculous, sometimes incendiary, sometimes downright-terrifying tweets? Well, then you were in for a surprise today! On Nov. 2, the POTUS’s Twitter account vanished! And, as you can probably imagine, the rest of the internet completely lost its mind over it! Then, sadly, his account reappeared. Head here to see more photos of the 45th President of the United States.

“Just gonna say it, the employee at Twitter who shut off Trump’s account for 11 mins could become a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize,” one user tweeted. “We’ll all remember where we were during the 10 minutes of peace while Donald Trump’s Twitter account was down,” another posted. “For 11 minutes Trump’s twitter [sic] account was deactivated. For 11 minutes, Melania’s anti-bullying agenda was accomplished,” yet another chimed in. Noticing a common theme here?

Later, Twitter clarified what happened: “Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.” What a convenient explanation! We’re not quite buying it.

This supposed Twitter goof comes just one day after former Secretary of State and Trump’s nemesis Hillary Clinton, 71, blasted the commander in chief for his petty feuds. “We need to stand up for our fundamental values, we need to be promoting and electing people who care about the American public, who are not in it for self-enrichment, who are not in it to have a spite match with former President Obama, who did a great job and is now being, you know, mistreated by his successor,” she said while promoting her new book What Happened on the Daily Show. Perhaps a certain Twitter employee agrees with Hillary.

We’ll all remember where we were during the 10 minutes of peace while Donald Trump’s Twitter account was down. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 2, 2017

Just gonna say it, the employee at Twitter who shut off Trump's account for 11 mins could become a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) November 3, 2017

Trump's Twitter account appears to be down. pic.twitter.com/VLNfnGcz6H — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 2, 2017

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think happened? Do you buy Twitter’s story that it was an “inadvertent” mistake or do you think someone intentionally shut down the president’s Twitter account?! Tell us your thoughts and theories in the comments section below!