Corey Feldman Claims Actor Jon Grissom Molested Him — Watch Him Call Cops

Former child star Corey Feldman sat down with Dr. Oz to claim that actor Jon Grissom molested him just moments before calling the police. Watch the shocking moment.

Corey Feldman accused fellow actor Jon Grissom of molesting him in a sit-down interview with Dr. Oz on Nov. 2. “That is him,” the 46-year-old actor said when the TV personality showed him a picture of Grissom on his phone. Afterward, Feldman and Oz actually called the police to file a report on Grissom. This accusation comes as former and current Hollywood heavy-hitters like Harvey Weinstein, 65, Jeremy Piven, 52, and Kevin Spacey, 58, also face accusations of sexual harassment or sexual assault. Click here to take a look at Weinstein’s numerous accusers.

“This guy, on his Myspace page and his Facebook page, has pictures of me and Corey Haim. He still taunts it, flaunts it,” he told Oz. Later Feldman stated that Grissom is just the beginning of the Hollywood sex ring that he was victimized by and now wants to take down. “I want to get them the names of everybody. And I told them that. I said, ‘Look I’m gonna give you the names of everybody I have any knowledge of and I’d like you start putting on the pressure on all of them.'” Wow. Opening up about all this cannot be easy for him.

Feldman also vaguely claimed on Oct. 30 that was he nearly killed for his campaign to shed light on the sexual predators and pedophiles of Hollywood. “Somebody tried to kill me the other day,” he told Megyn Kelly on her show. “I’ve been arrested. This is no joke. I’m fearing for my life. I had two trucks come speeding at me at the same time.” The actor also added, “I’m not saying they were trying to kill [me]. But they were trying to kill a group of people walking across the street.” Here’s hoping he stays safe.

For the first time ever, @Corey_Feldman is exposing his alleged abusers. Join us tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/T93AGkL7r5 — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) November 1, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what you do think of Corey’s shocking accusations? Let us know below.