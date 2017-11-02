‘Chicago Fire’ Star Taylor Kinney Teases Severide & Stella’s Kiss & More ‘Tension’ With Casey

ChiHards, get ready! The ‘Chicago Fire’ fall finale is here. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Taylor Kinney about what to expect, including that Severide and Stella kiss! What’s going on with Stellaride?!

Can you believe the Chicago Fire season 6 fall finale is already here! The show has continued to keep surprising us every single week with major twists and big saves on the job. HollywoodLife.com chatted with Taylor Kinney EXCLUSIVE at One Chicago Day about what’s ahead for Severide. There’s been some strain between Severide and Casey (Jesse Spencer) after the latter was promoted to captain. Severide’s also gotten a new roommate: on-again, off-again flame Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo).

The fall finale is going to be shocking, to say the least. The promo says the episode will “take your breath away.” Oh, boy! There’s a lot going on with Severide, and Taylor has the scoop! Check out our Q&A below!

There’s been some tension between Severide and Casey with Casey’s new position, is that going continue?

Taylor Kinney: When he [Casey] first gets promoted and gets the job, there’s a scene at the end of the episode, and there’s a like a genuine appreciation and respect for what he’s accomplished. It kind of cuts right to this tension between the two, where they get on a job and he’s more or less directing the scene, and Severide has his own view and then there’s the rank issue. It’s inevitable that there’s going to be tension, but I think it gets ironed out. I know there’s a respect there for the job title and the rank, but it’s a drama, so I would imagine some continued tension.

Severide and Stella kiss in the promo! What can you say about where that relationship goes from there?

Taylor Kinney: There’s kind of a long storyline with it, mostly because of the living arrangement and their past. They had a fling in the past, so it’s nothing new, but now you have them living together, and he’s kind of doing his thing and she’s out running around with boys [laughs]. I think there will be all the kind of conflict and jealousy and little love triangles.

Do you think they could make a relationship work?

Taylor Kinney: Yeah, I do! But then again, it’s tough to make things work in-house, save for Dawson and Casey. They’ve made it work. But anytime that you have relationships in-house, it always seems to end disastrously.

Do you think Severide is ready for a real relationship again?

Taylor Kinney: Yes and no. I think coming off of last year and the stuff with Anna, losing a girl that he was really close with and someone he came to love and helped save. Then she gets back, she gets healthy, and takes a turn for the worse and passes away. That’s been really hard. I think starting the season, he had fling, but that’s all it was. To speak of settling down and getting into another long-term relationship, I don’t know if that’s right around the corner or if he’s ready, but at some point, yeah, I could see that.

Finally, what can you tease about the episodes to come?

Taylor Kinney: I think we’re going to build up the relationship and tension with Casey and Severide, and I think there’s going to be a surprise from Benny again, Severide’s father. He always stirs the pot. He keeps it interesting.

Chicago Fire airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

