Channing Tatum Tells Daughter, 4, He Ate Her Halloween Candy: Watch Heart Breaking Reaction

Taking a cue from Jimmy Kimmel, Channing Tatum told his daughter he ate all her Halloween candy, and she wasn’t having it! Meanwhile, Jimmy did the same, & his daughter reacted VERY differently. Watch!

Yikes! Channing Tatum‘s, 37, adorable daughter Everly, 4, may be scarred for life! For fans of Jimmy Kimmel‘s, 49, talkshow, Jimmy Kimmel Live, you already know that every Halloween, parents submit videos of themselves telling their young kids that they ate all their Halloween candy. This year though, viewers got a real treat with Channing participated in the prank as a guest host for Jimmy’s show. But while funny to watch, the Halloween prank did NOT go over well with Everly, whom he shares with wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum, 36. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb kids at the pumpkin patch this year.

After asking viewers at home to submit their own videos of them telling their kids they ate their Halloween candy, Channing thought it was only fair if he did the same thing. “Look, I figured if I’m asking you to do this to your kids, I should probably do it to mine, too,” the Magic Mike star said. “Wait till you see it.” In the clip Channing then played, the actor can be seen entering a room with an empty trick-or-treating bag. Unsuspecting “Evey” sits on the floor looking up at her dad, away from the camera. After hearing the news, the devastated tot hobbles over on her knees to bury her face against Jenna, who’s filming the entire thing.

Channing then explains, he “just got so hungry.” But after seeing his daughter crying in misery, Channing couldn’t keep the prank up any longer, and he admitted the candy was in the other room. “That’s not funny,” Everly whimpered in response. “You’re right, that really was not funny,” Channing said after the video aired. “I’m so sorry, baby. I hope you forgive me someday for that.” Jimmy’s daughter Jane, 3, on the other hand, took the news surprisingly well!

“I have to tell you something,” Jimmy tells his little girl in his own video. “Last night while you were sleeping, mommy and I ate all your Halloween candy.” Gasping, Jane says, “What? Uh-oh!” But after looking into her trick-or-treat bag, she noticed that her dad left the Smarties. “I still have one, don’t worry,” she tells her dad. The comedian then explains that “Jimmy Kimmel told” him to “do it,” but the joke goes over Jane’s head. Soon though, the cutie realizes just exactly what her dad meant.

“Where are the Swedish Fish?” she asks in the clip. “Mommy ate them,” Jimmy said. “Daddy only ate Skittles, M&Ms, Kit Kats, Reese’s peanut butter cups, gum, and eyeballs and Twizzlers and lollipops.” That seems to strike a chord with the three-year-old. “I wanted my Skittles!” Jane declared. “The eyeball is bubbles!” “I ate the bubbles,” Jimmy explains. “Now every time I hiccup a bubble comes out,” and with that, Jane began to laugh! SO cute!

