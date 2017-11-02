Britney Spears Suffers Major Nip Slip While Dancing In Sexy Lingerie At Las Vegas Show: Pics

Concertgoers got an eyeful at Britney Spears’ Vegas show when she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction onstage! Click through to see the VERY racy pic of Britney accidentally baring it all!

Oops, it happened again! Britney Spears, 35, was slaying onstage at her Las Vegas “Piece of Me” show on November 1, when she showed the audience a little more than anyone bargained for. Her outfit during this particular part of the show consisted of little more than a lacy black bra top, a thong with criss-crossed straps, and fishnet stockings. Never mind the over the top accessories; we’ll get to that later. The top was so tiny that it accidentally got dislodged during her epic dance routine. She had a nip slip in front of thousands of concertgoers! CLICK HERE to see the racy (but SFW) pics of Britney’s wardrobe malfunction!

Obviously, Britney’s a total pro and wasn’t even phased by the little gaffe. She simply pulled up her top and kept dancing. We can all take inspiration from this absolute boss. This isn’t actually the first time Britney’s accidentally exposed herself onstage. Britney rocked a slinky, sparkly green bodysuit during a February show that apparently wasn’t tight enough in the chest. As she moved and grooved onstage, her entire breast popped out! If you’re curious, you can watch the epic moment in the video below!

While wearing such skimpy outfits, concertgoers kept to see how incredible Britney’s entire body looks. Those famous abs are still around, and she keeps her body tighter than ever. She actually shared her workout routine, so it’s possible that you could get that rock-hard six pack, too! All it takes is some hardcore planks and sit ups, and a lot of willpower!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Britney had another nip slip? Let us know!