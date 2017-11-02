Brad Pitt ‘Doubtful’ Angelina Jolie Can ‘Have A Successful 4th Marriage’ After Theirs Failed

Brad Pitt may be finding love again, but a source close to him EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that the actor doubts the ‘right guy’ exists for Angelina Jolie. Ouch!

After causing everyone who still believed in true love to shudder collectively after hearing that the two of them were breaking up, Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie, 42, still don’t seem to be on the friendliest of terms after their split. A source close to Brad told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Brad doesn’t think a long-lasting love is in the cards for Angelina. “Brad is doubtful Angelina can have a successful marriage after theirs failed. Brad knows first hand how incredibly unique and challenging it is being in Angelina’s family. Brad gave it everything he had and is disappointed they could not stay together,” our source says.

Brad is currently rumored to be dating actress Ella Purnell, 21, but he still has a lot of respect for his ex. The source went on to say, “It is difficult dealing with the media, the fame, career, traveling and everything else that goes with being one of the most powerful women in Hollywood. Brad knows what a dedicated mother Angelina is and how hard that can be for even the strongest men to deal with in a relationship.”

We reported earlier about how Angelina invited Brad to go trick-or-treating with their kids, but that Brad wasn’t “having it” with the prospect of any hangout with his ex. Our source added, “Brad understands that the best, most healthy and lasting relationships need lots of compromise so whoever has a shot at marrying Angelina will need to give up a lot to fit into her challenging lifestyle. Brad feels that while he wishes her the best, after several failed marriages for Angelina, the right guy for her might not exist.” While you muse on whether true love exists or not, check out pics of the celebrity couples who had downright painful breakups.

