Ark. Couple Arrested After 1-Year-Old Boy Is Found Dead Inside Tupperware In Their Closet

Unbelievable! A young couple’s been taken into custody after a decomposing baby’s body was found inside a plastic container in their home. Apparently the child was suffocated because he wouldn’t stop crying!

Maria Giron-Molina, 21, and her boyfriend, Tyler Hobbs, 21, were arrested earlier this week after Arkansas police revealed they discovered the body of a 1-year-old boy badly decomposing inside a plastic container in their apartment closet, Fayetteville Police Chief Greg Tabor said in a news release on Oct. 31. Maria was the boy’s mother, but Tyler lived with the family, and he’s the one who allegedly murdered the child. In fact, Tyler is also the one who alerted police about the dead 1-year-old. However, over the phone, Tyler told the dispatcher a very different story than what he later ended up admitting to. Click here to see the saddest celeb deaths of 2017.

“The caller identified himself as Tyler Hobbs. Hobbs told dispatchers the child fell down the stairs and started seizing,” the press release stated of the phone call, which took place at 5:59 p.m. on Oct. 30. “He provided medical attention, but ultimately could not revive the child. Hobbs said, ‘It happened a few days ago.'” Tyler also explained that the reason he didn’t come forward sooner is because he got scared and “didn’t know what to do.” After arriving on the scene, officers found the deceased child in an “advanced state of decomposition” located inside a plastic container that was covered with blankets.

The child’s remains were shoved inside the container, which, according to Fayetteville police Sgt. Tony Murphy, was a Sterilite product about 43 inches long, 18 inches wide and 13 inches tall. At the police station, Tyler changed his initial story, admitting he had shaken the boy “back-and-forth” after the tot wouldn’t stop crying. Tyler said he was high on marijuana and the time and had a headache.

“Angered at the child’s refusal to calm down, he picked the child up and covered its mouth with his hand to ‘muffle’ the crying,” Greg alleged of Tyler, adding that the boy fought back by hitting and scratching. Tyler apparently “blacked out” during the incident, but when he came to, he realized the child wasn’t breathing. “He expressed remorse for his actions, and he said he did not intend to harm the child,” the police chief said.

Tyler ended up getting arrested on suspicion of murder and abuse of a corpse while Maria was arrested on suspicion of abuse of a corpse, police said. Authorities also made sure to point out in their statement that this investigation is on-going and that the child’s body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine cause of death.

Our hearts go out to this 1-year-old boy and his loved ones. HollywoodLifers, please leave your condolences below.